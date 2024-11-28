POET Technologies Announces $25M Direct Offering

POET Technologies (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies has announced a US$25 million registered direct offering, issuing common shares and warrants to fund its expansion into Malaysia and other corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close by December 3, 2024, pending regulatory approvals. This move reflects the company’s strategic growth efforts in the data center and telecommunication sectors.

