POET Technologies Accelerates Warrant Expiry

POET Technologies, a company specializing in optical interposer technologies for AI and data centers, has announced an amendment and acceleration of its common share purchase warrants following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The amended warrants are exercisable at C$1.80 and include an acceleration clause that has already been triggered, setting the expiry date to June 28, 2024. This change follows the company’s shares closing at C$2.16 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days.

