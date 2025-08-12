Markets

Podobas Global Investments Acquires 5% Stake In Tripla

August 12, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Podobas Global Investments, the private investment firm led by international investor Wojciech Podobas, has acquired a 5.08% stake in Tripla Co., Ltd. (5136.T), a fast-growing provider of AI-powered travel and hospitality SaaS solutions listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

This investment signals strong belief in Tripla's ability to become a dominant travel tech player across the Asia-Pacific region, supported by its advanced product ecosystem, global-ready team, and strategic positioning in Japan's post-COVID tourism resurgence.

The company has already shown remarkable execution in Japan, and recent strategic acquisitions have strengthened its offering and expanded its client base, with smooth post-merger integration (PMI) further proving its operational capabilities.

