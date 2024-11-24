Podium Minerals Updates on Mining Resources

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has released an investor presentation detailing its mineral resources and exploration results, affirming that there are no significant changes since previous announcements. The company emphasizes caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the inherent uncertainties in the mining sector.

