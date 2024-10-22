Podium Minerals Suspends Trading Ahead of Major Announcement

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. (ASX: POD) has requested a trading halt on its securities, anticipating an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the start of trading on October 25, 2024, or until the announcement is made. Investors are keenly watching for updates to gauge potential impacts on the stock.

