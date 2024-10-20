Podium Minerals Proposes Acquisition of EV Nickel Assets

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has submitted a proposal to acquire EV Nickel’s assets through a Deed of Company Arrangement, aiming to consolidate mineral rights and potentially enhance its mining operations. The proposal includes issuing shares to Johnson Matthey, a significant player in the PGM market, which would become a major shareholder in Podium. This strategic move could offer Podium operational benefits and a stronger foothold in the nickel and PGM sectors.

