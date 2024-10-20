News & Insights

Stocks

Podium Minerals Proposes Acquisition of EV Nickel Assets

October 20, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has submitted a proposal to acquire EV Nickel’s assets through a Deed of Company Arrangement, aiming to consolidate mineral rights and potentially enhance its mining operations. The proposal includes issuing shares to Johnson Matthey, a significant player in the PGM market, which would become a major shareholder in Podium. This strategic move could offer Podium operational benefits and a stronger foothold in the nickel and PGM sectors.

For further insights into AU:POD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.