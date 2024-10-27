Podium Minerals Ltd. Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on November 25th in Perth, Western Australia, with shareholders encouraged to vote via proxy. The meeting details and materials are accessible on the company’s website, and shareholders can submit questions in advance.

For further insights into AU:POD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.