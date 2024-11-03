News & Insights

Podium Minerals Launches Rights Issue for Shareholders

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has launched a non-renounceable rights issue to raise approximately $3.64 million, offering eligible shareholders one new share for every four shares held at $0.032 each, along with free options. The offer, fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity, is limited to shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, excluding those in the U.S.

