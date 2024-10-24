Podium Minerals Announces Entitlement Issue Plan

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. is launching a non-renounceable entitlement issue, offering shareholders one new share for every four held, priced at $0.032 each. The company aims to raise approximately $3.64 million and is providing one free option for every three shares issued. The offer is fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited.

