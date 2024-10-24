Podium Minerals Announces $3.64M Entitlement Offer

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. is launching a $3.64 million fully underwritten entitlement offer at a 27.9% discount to advance its Parks Reef PGM Project. Shareholders will receive one new share for every four held, along with one free option for every three new shares. The funds will support project development, focusing on improving flotation performance and enhancing the metallurgical flowsheet.

For further insights into AU:POD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.