PODD Stock: What a Hold Rating Says at a $163 Target

Insulet Corporation PODD has been a volatile name in 2026, even as its operating narrative stays centered on Omnipod 5 adoption and expanding access. The stock was at $153.80 as of May 26, after a 45.9% year-to-date drop and a 52-week range of $354.88 to $145.59.

That backdrop helps frame why the near-term rating is not just about growth, but also about timing, valuation, and execution.

PODD Shares: What the Short-Term Hold Rating Signals

PODD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), a rating designed for a one- to three-month horizon and driven primarily by earnings estimate revisions. In this case, revisions have been positive, with the current fiscal year earnings per share estimate up about 4.3% over the past four weeks.

The disconnect is that price action has been choppy, with the shares down 17.8% over four weeks and 36.9% over 12 weeks, despite a modest 5.0% gain over the past week. In other words, estimate momentum is constructive, but recent volatility is still dominating the tape, which is consistent with a “wait for clearer confirmation” stance into the next catalyst.

Insulet’s Growth and Momentum Scores Stay Strong

The Style Score snapshot reinforces that split. PODD holds a VGM Score of A, with Growth at A and Momentum at A, but Value at C. That combination often lines up with strong business momentum and favorable operating trends, while valuation support is less of a cushion if sentiment turns.

This helps explain how a stock can post upbeat fundamental signals and still sit at a short-term Hold. The market can acknowledge growth strength while also demanding cleaner execution and a steadier price trend before rewarding the shares with a stronger near-term rating.

With a forward one-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 2.83X, PODD’s shares are trading at a discount compared with the industry median of 3.01X.

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PODD Guidance Points to 2026 Revenue and EPS Upside

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, calling for total revenue growth of 21% to 23% at constant currency, while adjusted earnings per share are still expected to increase more than 25%. That keeps the decision framework focused on whether demand and retention trends continue to validate a durable growth trajectory.

Consensus expectations align with that view. The current consensus for 2026 is approximately $3.32 billion of revenue and $6.43 in earnings per share, implying 22.4% revenue growth and 29.4% earnings per share growth year over year. If execution matches those figures, the debate shifts from “can it grow” to “how much is that growth worth today.”

PODD Valuation vs Peers Using Sales and Earnings Multiples

Valuation is where investors tend to tighten standards after a volatile stretch. PODD trades at 3.0X forward 12-month sales, compared with 2.1X for the Zacks sub-industry, 2.1X for the Zacks sector, and 5.2X for the S&P 500. On other measures, the stock shows a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 102.5 and an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization multiple of 22.8.

The $163 price target framework is explicitly tied to sales, reflecting 3.2X forward 12-month sales. Relative to peers, that leaves room for upside if growth stays firm, but it also means the market will likely require continued clean execution to justify that multiple, especially with Value at C. For context within the same competitive arena, DexCom, Inc. DXCM holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Medtronic PLC MDT is at Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), highlighting how ratings can diverge even among large diabetes-focused franchises.

Insulet Balance Sheet Flexibility Despite Net Debt

Insulet ended the first quarter of 2026 with $480.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and a current portion of long-term debt of $18.6 million. Total debt, net, was $948.1 million, and the debt-to-total-capital ratio was 42.1%.

The company also had no borrowings outstanding under its $500 million revolving credit facility. That mix suggests it can keep funding growth investments and manage periodic operational shocks, but leverage remains meaningful, so margin stability and cash deployment discipline matter if unexpected costs recur.

Based on short-term price targets from 23 analysts, the average price target for Insulet is $243.87, representing a potential 58.56% upside from the last closing price.

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PODD Checklist for Investors Ahead of Aug. 6 Earnings

With the next expected report date set for Aug. 6, investors can keep the focus on a few high-impact items. First, watch whether customer base growth and retention trends remain consistent, since management cited nearly 25% global customer base growth and retention trends similar to the prior year in the first quarter.

Second, track how correction-related inspections flow through gross margin, given the expectation for incremental manual inspections until automation is implemented and the multi-year cost split. Third, confirm revenue growth stays aligned with the 21% to 23% constant-currency outlook and that the earnings trajectory remains consistent with consensus expectations for 2026.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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