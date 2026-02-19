PODD Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Rise

Insulet Corporation PODD reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55, up 34.8% from the year-ago period’s figure. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.87%.

GAAP EPS came in at $1.44, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Full-year 2025 EPS of $4.97 increased 53.4% from the prior-year level. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

PODD’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $783.8 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.15%. The top line jumped 31.2% year over year and 29% at constant exchange rate or CER, which exceeded the company’s high end of the guidance range of 25%-28%.

Insulet reported full-year 2025 revenues of $2.71 billion, which increased 30.7% from the prior-year level. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Following the announcement yesterday, PODD’s share price gained 4.8%, closing the session at $258.07.

PODD’s Q4 Segmental Revenues

Insulet’s total Omnipod revenues of $781.8 million reflected an increase of 33.5% year over year and 31.3% at CER.

International Omnipod revenues of $214 million rose 50.7% (up 41.7% at CER). U.S. Omnipod revenues grew 28% year over year to $567.8 million.

The Drug Delivery business’ revenues totaled $2 million, down 83.4% year over year.

PODD’s Q4 Margin Performance

The gross profit in the reported quarter was $568.6 million, up 31.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The gross margin of 72.5% expanded 32 basis points (bps) year over year.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 27% year over year to $331.4 million.

Research and development expenses jumped 50% year over year to $90.9 million.

The operating profit in the quarter totaled $146.3 million, up 33.7% from the year-ago reported actuals. The operating margin of 18.7% expanded 36 bps year over year.

Insulet’s Cash Position

Insulet exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $716.1 million compared with $953.4 million at the end of 2024.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter was $569.3 million compared with $430.2 million in the year-ago period.

PODD’s 2026 Outlook

Insulet provided guidance for full-year 2026. Total revenues are projected to grow 20%-22% at CER. Within this, Total Omnipod revenue growth is expected in the range of 21%-23%, while Drug Delivery revenues are expected to fall around 50% at CER. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 revenues currently stands at $2.69 billion.

For the first quarter, Insulet projects revenue growth of 25%-27%. Total Omnipod revenues are anticipated to rise 28%-30%. Drug Delivery revenues are expected to decline roughly 80%. The consensus mark for the company’s first-quarter revenues currently stands at $767.3 million.

Our Take on PODD’s Q4 Results

Insulet delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company achieved record new Omnipod customer starts in the U.S. and international markets, with growth accelerating both on a year-over-year and sequential basis. Volume was the key driver of international Omnipod growth, while positive price and mix realization continued to benefit as customers shifted from Omnipod DASH to Omnipod 5. The expansion of both margins is also highly encouraging.

Insulet marked its 10th consecutive year of 20% or above constant currency revenue growth in 2025. The company expanded its global scale with launches in nine new countries, introduced G7 CGM integration, increased full phone control adoption to more than 60% of U.S. users and continued advancing the foundation for next-generation systems.

PODD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PODD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Cardinal Health CAH and Align Technology ALGN.

Intuitive Surgical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.53, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.24%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.6% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.29, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. Revenues of $1.05 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%.

ALGN has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 6.16%.

