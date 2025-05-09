$PODD stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PODD stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $464,983,937 of trading volume.

$PODD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PODD:

$PODD insiders have traded $PODD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BENJAMIN (EVP, CPXPO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,756 shares for an estimated $4,637,591 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $501,875

LAUREN BUDDEN (Group VP, CAO and Controller) sold 915 shares for an estimated $252,192

LUCIANA BORIO sold 508 shares for an estimated $139,598

$PODD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $PODD stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PODD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PODD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

