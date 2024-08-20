PODD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $186.23, changing hands as low as $180.84 per share. Insulet Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PODD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PODD's low point in its 52 week range is $125.82 per share, with $223.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.41. The PODD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.