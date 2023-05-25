PODD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $286.30, changing hands as low as $272.89 per share. Insulet Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PODD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PODD's low point in its 52 week range is $192.33 per share, with $335.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $271.56. The PODD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

