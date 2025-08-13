PodcastOne Posts 14 Percent Gain in Q1

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) missed expectations by 13.8%, coming in at $14.99 million versus the $17.4 million estimate.

Adjusted EBITDA improved sharply year over year to $0.58 million, recovering from a loss in Q1 Fiscal 2025.

PodcastOne added 14 new shows.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC), a digital media and podcasting company with a broad network of audio and video shows, released its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 13, 2025. GAAP revenue was $14.99 million, falling short of analyst expectations of $17.4 million. Profitability metrics improved, with adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) returning to positive territory at $0.58 million compared to a loss a year earlier. Though the revenue figure did not meet forecasts, operating losses narrowed, and the company continued building on content and audience expansion. The quarter showed notable advancements in core business goals, though mixed financial performance suggests ongoing challenges in delivering consistent growth.

Metric Q1 Fiscal 2026(Ended June 30, 2025) Q1 Estimate(Ended June 30, 2025) Q1 Fiscal 2025(Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.04) $(0.02) $(0.06) 33.3% Revenue (GAAP) $14.99 million $17.4 million $13.16 million 14.0% Adjusted EBITDA $0.58 million $(0.32 million) N/A Contribution Margin $2.39 million $1.51 million 58.3% Operating Loss $(1.05 million) $(1.34 million) N/A

Business Model and Focus Areas

PodcastOne operates as an audio and video content distributor, generating income primarily from advertising sold on its growing portfolio of podcasts. The company’s network includes more than 200 shows, spanning multiple genres from true crime to pop culture and sports, and leverages both host-read and programmatic ads to drive revenue.

Recently, PodcastOne has focused on expanding its show lineup and strengthening relationships with both creators and advertising partners. Key success factors in its model include innovation in advertising products, growth in audience and video engagement, and ongoing investment in technology that helps advertisers target listeners with more accuracy and feedback.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue Trends, Profitability, and Engagement

PodcastOne’s revenue (GAAP) rose 14% year-over-year, yet still missed analyst estimates by nearly $2.4 million. Contribution margin (non-GAAP) was 16%.

Operating expenses grew to $16.05 million from $14.53 million in Q1 FY2025. Cost of sales rose 15.8% year-over-year. Operating loss narrowed but remained negative. The company's GAAP net loss per share improved, and cash and cash equivalents increased to $1.87 million.

PodcastOne added 14 new podcasts. These new shows brought PodcastOne’s active network to over 200 series. The network’s diversity and volume are central to its growth strategy, helping it maintain relevance with audiences and appeal to a wide range of advertisers seeking different demographics.

Several leading podcast titles posted double-digit increases in video consumption. This push into video not only expands distribution but opens new channels for advertising and sponsorship, reflecting broader trends in digital entertainment where multimedia reach is increasingly vital to revenue.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Trends

Management reaffirmed its FY2026 outlook, projecting revenue between $55 million and $60 million and adjusted EBITDA between $3 million and $5 million. Achieving these targets would require consistent quarterly performance, particularly after falling short of expectations when GAAP revenue of $15.0 million was below the analysts' estimate of $17.4 million. Leadership continues to cite record-setting ambitions and ongoing content and audience expansion as supporting factors in their guidance.

Going forward, investors may want to monitor revenue progression versus guidance, trends in audience engagement, and the balance of costs versus profitability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

