PodcastOne (PODC) Price Target Increased by 14.28% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for PodcastOne (NasdaqCM:PODC) has been revised to $5.44 / share. This is an increase of 14.28% from the prior estimate of $4.76 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.81% from the latest reported closing price of $3.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in PodcastOne. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODC is 0.00%, an increase of 99.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 1,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 116K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

Permanens Capital holds 100K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODC by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 72K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODC by 28.94% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 46K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODC by 58.46% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 33K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.