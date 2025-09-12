Markets
PODC

PodcastOne Lifts Fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

September 12, 2025 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC) Friday said it has raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2026.

The company currently expects adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the year to be in the range of $4.5 million - $6 million, up from the previous outlook of $3 million - $5 million.

PodcastOne continues to expect revenue of $55 million-60 million for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PODC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.