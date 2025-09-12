PodcastOne Lifts Fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC) Friday said it has raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2026.

The company currently expects adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the year to be in the range of $4.5 million - $6 million, up from the previous outlook of $3 million - $5 million.

PodcastOne continues to expect revenue of $55 million-60 million for the year.

