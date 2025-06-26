PodcastOne to Host Q4 Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call on July 3, 2025

PodcastOne will host a conference call on July 3, 2025, to discuss Q4 Fiscal 2025 results and provide updates.

PodcastOne will hold a conference call on July 3, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year operating results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The call is set for 11:30 AM Eastern Time, and participants can join via a provided webcast link or by dialing in with specific numbers. The press release highlights PodcastOne's status as a leading podcast platform with over 3.9 billion downloads and a community of popular podcasters. It emphasizes its wide distribution network and services for creators and brands. Additionally, the release includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, outlining potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance.

PodcastOne is hosting a special conference call to discuss its fourth fiscal quarter and full-year operating results, demonstrating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads and has a community of 200 top podcasters, indicating strong market presence and listener engagement.

PodcastOne's distribution network reaches over 1 billion monthly impressions across major platforms, showcasing its significant reach and influence in the podcasting industry.

The reliance on a single major OEM customer for a significant portion of revenue could indicate vulnerability in revenue stability.

The emphasis on numerous risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements suggests potential instability and challenges for future performance.

Concerns regarding the ability to continue as a going concern may raise questions about the company's financial health and longevity.

What is the date and time of the PodcastOne conference call?

The PodcastOne conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

How can I access the PodcastOneearnings conference call

You can access the call via the webcast link provided: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/527865891 or by dialing (800) 715-9871.

What financial results will PodcastOne discuss in the conference call?

PodcastOne will discuss its operating results for Q4 Fiscal 2025 and the entire fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

How many downloads has PodcastOne surpassed?

PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads, showcasing its extensive reach in the podcast industry.

Who are some of the top podcasters associated with PodcastOne?

Top podcasters include Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, and A&E's Cold Case Files.

$PODC Insider Trading Activity

$PODC insiders have traded $PODC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D JONATHAN MERRIMAN has made 9 purchases buying 51,700 shares for an estimated $91,317 and 0 sales.

$PODC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $PODC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq:



PODC



), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it will be hosting a special conference call on Thursday July 3, 2025, to discuss its operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter (“Q4 Fiscal 2025”) and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (“Fiscal 2025”) and provide a business update.





To access the call, please use the following information:











Q4 Fiscal 2025 and Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call













Date



:





Thursday, July 3, 2025











Time:







11:30AM Eastern Time (8:30AM Pacific Time)











Webcast Link



:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/527865891













Dial-in:







(800) 715-9871











International Dial-in



:





+1 (646) 307-1963











Conference Code:







6410208























About PodcastOne









PodcastOne



(NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of



PodcastOne Pro



which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit



www.podcastone.com



and follow us on



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



YouTube



, and



X



at @podcastone.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Press Contacts:







310.246.4600







Susan@Guttmanpr.com





