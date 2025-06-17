PodcastOne Expands Podcast Portfolio with A+E Networks; True Crime Series Surpass 160 Million Downloads

PodcastOne renews partnership with A+E Networks for five true crime podcasts, surpassing 160 million total downloads.

PodcastOne announced the renewal of its agreement with A+E Networks for the sales and distribution rights of five true crime podcasts: Cold Case Files, I Survived, American Justice, City Confidential, and Ancient Aliens, collectively reaching over 160 million downloads. PodcastOne Pro enables the adaptation of television content into engaging podcasts, enhancing audience engagement and marketing potential. The collaboration has grown from one podcast in 2017 to five, demonstrating a successful partnership model for leveraging existing TV programming into the podcasting medium. PodcastOne's President, Kit Gray, expressed pride in the partnership's growth and the continued appeal of A&E's trusted podcast content.

PodcastOne has successfully extended its agreement with A+E Networks, securing exclusive sales and distribution rights to five high-performing true crime podcasts, which indicates a strong business relationship and potential for future growth.

The combined downloads exceeding 160 million across these five podcasts demonstrate significant audience engagement and popularity, positioning PodcastOne as a leader in the podcasting industry.

The partnership allows PodcastOne to offer tailored production services that bridge traditional television content with the growing podcast medium, highlighting the company's innovative capabilities and enhancing its service offerings.

PodcastOne's extensive distribution network, reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions, enhances visibility and potential monetization opportunities for its podcasts, benefiting both the company and its advertising partners.

PodcastOne's dependence on A+E Networks for the exclusive sales and distribution rights could be a vulnerability, limiting diversification in partnerships and revenue streams.

The note of "hesitant or lack of internal resources" among companies to adapt programming into podcasts suggests a potential market weakness, indicating that interest in podcasting may not be robust among traditional media.

Risks highlighted in the forward-looking statements include uncertainty in attracting and maintaining listeners, which raises concerns about future audience engagement and revenue generation.

What podcasts has PodcastOne renewed with A+E Networks?

PodcastOne has renewed five podcasts: Cold Case Files, I Survived, American Justice, City Confidential, and Ancient Aliens.

How many downloads do these podcasts have combined?

These five podcasts have surpassed a total of 160 million combined downloads.

What services does PodcastOne Pro provide?

PodcastOne Pro offers marketing and production services to help transform podcast ideas into successful on-air productions.

Are A+E Network podcasts available on major platforms?

Yes, A+E podcasts are available on PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon, and other platforms.

What is the significance of the partnership with A+E Networks?

This partnership has expanded from one podcast to five, showcasing PodcastOne's growth and commitment to quality entertainment.

Full Release





Podcasts Renewed Are Cold Case Files, I Survived, American Justice, City Confidential and Ancient Aliens









Total Combined Downloads Across All Five Podcasts Tops 160 Million







LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ:





PODC





), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it has extended its agreement with A+E Networks for the exclusive sales and distribution rights to five popular true crime podcasts; Cold Case Files, I Survived, American Justice, City Confidential and Ancient Aliens.





Through PodcastOne’s PodcastOne Pro division, the company is able to transform podcast ideas into thriving on-air productions. PodcastOne Pro’s ability to market and promote podcasts across PodcastOne’s existing network programming gives built-in tools for key growth within the medium. With support from PodcastOne, traditional linear television productions can be adapted into full-fledged standalone podcast episodes to complement television broadcasts and become a vital tool for content and audience awareness.





“Whether it is a limited series or a weekly production, we provide premiere podcasting services for companies and networks who have been hesitant or lack the internal resources to adapt existing programming into a podcast. By leveraging our strong infrastructure and expert technology within the medium, we can offer tailored services to bridge the gap between television and the world’s fastest growing media platform, podcasting,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.





Since launching the relationship with A+E in 2017 with one podcast, PodcastOne has grown the roster of partnered shows to five, for 160 million combined downloads. Each podcast augments A+E Networks’ linear broadcasts of the origin television shows.





Show descriptions:







Cold Case Files







Based on the iconic, Emmy-nominated series on A&E, this show explores some of the most difficult-to-solve murders, which stymied investigators and went cold, sometimes for decades. In fact, one-third of all murders in America remain open. But thanks to dogged investigators and breakthroughs in forensic technology, these cases become part of the rare 1% of cold cases that are ever solved. Cold Case Files is hosted by Paula Barros.







I Survived







What is it like to face death and make it out alive? Based on the groundbreaking A&E television series, I Survived documents harrowing stories of human endurance. In their own words, survivors recall how they overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever.







American Justice







A look at groundbreaking criminal cases, presenting viewers with an inside look at the case through the eyes of those directly involved, ranging from law enforcement officers to the victims.







City Confidential







City Confidential features real life stories in a wide variety of American cities. While many of these stories deal with murder, some also deal with attempted murder, and public officials caught in compromising situations, among other things. The cities featured vary widely in size, from the smallest village to the largest urban areas.







Ancient Aliens







Taken from the television show of the same name, The History Channel's



Ancient Aliens



explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. From the age of the dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, from early cave drawings to continued mass sightings in the US, each episode in this hit series gives historic depth to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding this age-old debate.





“PodcastOne is proud of our decade long relationship with A+E Networks and that we’ve been able to grow one podcast, Cold Case Files which is now celebrating its 8th year in production, into a partnership that now includes five podcasts across the networks’ top programming. Our listeners and advertising partners know that A+E’s podcasts are trusted, top notch entertainment and we’re looking forward to many years of having these podcasts on our network,” said Gray.





PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as



The Jordan Harbinger Show,





Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists



and



Varnamtown.



PodcastOne shows are available through





PodcastOne





, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.









About PodcastOne













PodcastOne





(NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of





PodcastOne Pro





which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit





www.podcastone.com





and follow us on





Facebook





,





Instagram





,





YouTube





, and





X





at @podcastone.









Forward-Looking Statements









All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.









