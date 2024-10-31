PodcastOne engages MZ Group to lead strategic investor relations program

PodcastOne (PODC) has engaged MZ Group to lead its strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets. MZ Group will work closely with PodcastOne management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how PodcastOne has become a leading advertiser-supported podcast company offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Donovan, Managing Director at MZ Group, will advise PodcastOne’s investor relations team in all facets of investor relations including, but not limited to, the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets.

