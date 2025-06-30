PodcastOne Appoints Lou Kerner to New Crypto Advisory Board to Drive Innovation in AI and Web3

Lou Kerner joins PodcastOne's Crypto Advisory Board to enhance growth in AI, Web3, and the Crypto Podcast Network.

Quiver AI Summary

PodcastOne has announced that Lou Kerner, a prominent figure in the crypto space, is joining its newly formed Crypto Advisory Board alongside Steve Lehman and Steve McClurg. Kerner, who is the founder of CryptoMondays and has extensive experience as a crypto investor and blogger, is expected to enhance PodcastOne's expertise in AI, Web3, and their newly launched Crypto Podcast Network. Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne, expressed excitement about Kerner's appointment, highlighting his substantial knowledge and vision in the crypto arena as vital for driving innovation in podcasting and creating new opportunities for content creators and audiences.

Potential Positives

Lou Kerner has joined PodcastOne as a member of the newly created Crypto Advisory Board, bringing extensive expertise in the crypto and Web3 space.

Kerner's addition is expected to position PodcastOne at the forefront of innovation in the podcasting industry, potentially unlocking new opportunities for creators and listeners.

PodcastOne has a strong distribution network, reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across various platforms, enhancing its market presence.

The company boasts a significant community of 200 top podcasters and 3.9 billion total downloads, indicating its established influence in the podcasting space.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Lou Kerner to the Crypto Advisory Board may raise concerns about reliance on a niche market, potentially diverting focus from core podcasting activities.

Forward-looking statements indicate various risks and uncertainties related to the company's growth strategy, listener retention, and financial stability, which could impact investor confidence.

The mention of significant reliance on a major customer for revenue raises red flags about the company's financial vulnerability and sustainability.

FAQ

Who is Lou Kerner?

Lou Kerner is a crypto expert and founder of CryptoMondays, with extensive experience in the crypto investment space.

What is the PodcastOne Crypto Advisory Board?

The PodcastOne Crypto Advisory Board is a newly created team focused on innovation in crypto and Web3 podcasting.

Who are the members of the Crypto Advisory Board?

The board includes Lou Kerner, Steve Lehman, and Steve McClurg, all of whom bring significant crypto expertise.

What is PodcastOne's vision following Kerner's appointment?

PodcastOne aims to leverage Lou Kerner's expertise to enhance opportunities for creators and listeners in the podcasting space.

How many downloads does PodcastOne boast?

PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads across its extensive podcasting network.

$PODC Insider Trading Activity

$PODC insiders have traded $PODC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D JONATHAN MERRIMAN has made 9 purchases buying 51,700 shares for an estimated $91,317 and 0 sales.

$PODC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $PODC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Kerner joins crypto veterans Steve Lehman and Steve McClurg in assembling an elite team to drive growth in AI, Web3, and the newly launched Crypto Podcast Network













About Lou Kerner:









Founder of CryptoMondays, a decentralized community with 100k members across 50+ chapters



Former Partner of Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading crypto-focused fund-of-funds



CEO of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I, a publicly traded SPAC



One of the earliest crypto bloggers and investors, recognized Bitcoin thought leader since 2013



Former Goldman Sachs Equity Analyst covering media and technology companies







LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a top podcast network and publisher, today announced today Lou Kerner has joined the newly created PodcastOne Crypto Advisory Board joining Steve Lehman and Steve McClurg.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Lou Kerner to PodcastOne,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “Lou brings an unmatched depth of knowledge and vision in the crypto and Web3 space. His addition to our Crypto Advisory Board will position PodcastOne at the forefront of innovation in the podcasting space, unlocking new opportunities for creators and listeners alike.”







