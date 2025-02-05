PodcastOne to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 12, 2025

PodcastOne will announce its Q3 fiscal results on February 12, 2025, with a conference call hosted by executives.

PodcastOne, a prominent podcast publisher and sales network, will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, covering the period ending December 31, 2024, on February 12, 2025. President Kit Gray and CFO Aaron Sullivan will lead a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by a Q&A session. The call can be accessed through a provided webcast link or via telephone. A replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion. PodcastOne boasts over 3.5 billion downloads and a vast listener network, further supported by its association with LiveOne. The announcement also includes a caution about forward-looking statements regarding the company's future performance and potential risks.

Potential Positives

PodcastOne plans to announce its operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, indicating ongoing transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

The company reported over 3.5 billion total downloads and a community of approximately 200 top podcasters, showcasing its significant reach and influence in the podcasting industry.

PodcastOne has built a diverse distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners monthly across multiple platforms, enhancing its market presence and potential for revenue growth.

The upcomingearnings conference callwith executive leadership demonstrates commitment to shareholder engagement and access to company insights.

Potential Negatives

Concerns about PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern could negatively impact investor confidence.

The reliance on a substantial percentage of revenue from its largest OEM customer poses a significant risk to financial stability.

The forward-looking statements highlight multiple risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's performance and shareholder value.

FAQ

When will PodcastOne announce its Q3 2025 financial results?

PodcastOne plans to announce its Q3 2025 financial results on February 12, 2025.

Who will host the PodcastOneearnings call

Theearnings callwill be hosted by President Kit Gray and CFO Aaron Sullivan.

How can I access the PodcastOneearnings conference call

You can access the call by dialing +1 (800) 715-9871 or via the provided webcast link.

What is PodcastOne's total download count?

PodcastOne boasts over 3.5 billion total downloads across its platform.

Where can I find more information about PodcastOne?

More information can be found on PodcastOne's official website at www.podcastone.com.

$PODC Insider Trading Activity

$PODC insiders have traded $PODC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D JONATHAN MERRIMAN has made 8 purchases buying 79,800 shares for an estimated $134,898 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT S ELLIN (Executive Chairman) has made 11 purchases buying 69,923 shares for an estimated $127,825 and 0 sales.

$PODC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $PODC stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PodcastOne



(NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network plans to announce its operating and financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.





PodcastOne President, Kit Gray, and Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Sullivan will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.





Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call











Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call













Date



:





Wednesday, February 12, 2025











Time:







11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Pacific Time)











Webcast Link



:







PODC 3Q25 Earnings Conference Call













Dial-in:







+1 (800) 715-9871











International Dial-in



:





+1 (646) 307-1963











Conference Code: 7454038







7454038





















A telephone replay will be available commencing approximately three hours after the call and will remain available through Wednesday, 26th February 2025, by dialing +1(800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or +1(609) 800-9909 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 7454038#. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website



here



.









About PodcastOne











PodcastOne



(NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production and distribution. PodcastOne has over 3.5 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all channels, including its majority shareholder, LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of



LaunchpadOne



, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit



www.podcastone.com



and follow us on



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



YouTube



and



X



at @podcastone.









Forward-Looking Statements









All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.









IR Contact:









Chris Donovan





914-352-5853







PODC@mzgroup.us











Press Contact







:







310.246.4600







Susan@Guttmanpr.com





