Podcast On Being a Regulatory Compliance Startup

I love helping people. It’s what drove me to be a technology entrepreneur, because cloud-based software lets a company help people at scale. It’s a great reason to get into a technology career.

In a recent podcast with Brandon Bruce of Startup Knox (SmartRIA is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee), I talked with him about some of the exciting things that are happening for our company, fundraising from a place like Knoxville that isn’t known for investment in technology startups, and several other aspects of working in a startup.

The thing I love about what SmartRIA does: we help make wealth management professionals’ lives better by making one of the most difficult, stressful aspects of their work easier to understand and to get done, so they can get back to doing their most important work.

I’m passionate about helping wealth managers in particular because they protect and grow the fruits of our labor for our retirement, rainy days, and for the benefit of our families and causes we care about. While the regulations of our industry can sometimes be outdated or otherwise imperfectly implemented – after all, they’re written by people – they are there to protect the investors. I see our work as not only helping wealth managers to “work smarter”, but ultimately providing a tool for ensuring the protection of investors’ hard-earned money.

Regulatory technology startups in almost any industry have multiple trickle-down benefits to a broad swath of our economy, so I truly believe it’s a great way to help people at scale. If you’re considering starting or investing in a technology business. I encourage you to seriously consider “regtech” startups as an option.

If you’d like to learn more about SmartRIA, check us out at https://www.smart-ria.com. You can reach out to me through our website if you’d like to talk about regulatory technology startups, the wealth management industry, or any related topic.

