Podcast app Breaker to be acquired by Twitter

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Breaker, a popular podcast app, said on Monday it would be acquired by social media company Twitter Inc and shut down its app and website next week.

Breaker said on its blog that people can now transfer their subscriptions to other podcast listening apps like those offered by Apple Inc AAPL.O and Spotify SPOT.N.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Here at Breaker, we're truly passionate about audio communication and we're inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world," said CEO Erik Berli, adding that the Breaker team is joining Twitter.

