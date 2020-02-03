Podcast: Will Alphabet Face More Challenges in 2020?

Amazon’s $1 trillion valuation. Energy is the worst performing sector in 2020. And GOOGL Alphabet reports earnings today

Three numbers to start your day:

It was the worst month in more than 10 years for the U.S. energy giant. And it’s not just Chevron (ticker: CVX) that’s facing tough times. So far this year, energy has been the worst performing sector in the S&P 500.

Here’s why: First of all, oil and natural gas prices are falling. And on top of that, investors are starting to worry that large institutions will divest from fossil-fuel companies, as sustainability becomes a bigger concern.

And, finally, it didn’t help that both Chevron and its peer Exxon Mobil (XOM) delivered disappointing quarterly reports last week.

You might have heard about the resilient value of Amazon’s brand —the online retailer is now the most valuable brand in the world. And it’s doing pretty well as an investment, too.

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $2,011 per share on Friday -- an all-time high, thanks to a quarterly earnings report that easily beat expectations. Now, it isn’t the first time the retail platform has touched that $1 trillion valuation, but it is the first time it has stayed there until the close of trading.

In practice, there’s nothing inherently special about the number, it’s just big and round. Plus, three other tech companies—(Apple (APPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL)—have accomplished the same thing. Still, it gives us a good sense of just how enormous Amazon has become.

—in fourth quarter earnings after the close of trading today. It’s a little bit lower than the profit the company reported last year. While Alphabet’s earnings are falling, analysts expect its sales to grow—in other words, the company’s profitability is declining.

And the company could soon face tougher regulator scrutiny, too. The Wall Street Journal has reported that federal and state prosecutors might soon team up to coordinate their investigations of Google. That would most likely mean taking a look at Google’s competitive practices.

So, 2020 could be a tougher year than usual for Alphabet (GOOGL). No wonder its stock-market valuation fell below $1 trillion on Friday.

