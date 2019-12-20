Podcast: Why the Dow Should Get More Love

A survey shows that most Disney+ subscribers still use Netflix. Goldman Sachs is in talks to settle Malaysia fund scandal. And did you know that the Dow has posted higher returns than the S&P 500 over the past five years? Host: Alexandra Scaggs. Producer: Mette Lützhøft.

And while that sounds pretty good, America’s other major stock index, The S&P 500 has done even better. It’s up 28% this year—that’s six percentage points more than the Dow.

The Dow doesn’t get much love outside of newspaper headlines, because it’s a little old fashioned—it has been around since 1896. But maybe the Dow should get more love. Because it has actually posted higher returns than the S&P 500 over the past five years.

It’s not a huge advantage, to be fair. And over longer periods of time, the two stock indexes track each other pretty closely, analysts say. All of this goes to show that the Dow isn’t obsolete just yet.

That rally may have something to do with a couple of data points that have come out recently; they show that the video-streaming platform might not need to worry about all of its new competitors.

First, Netflix (NFLX) reported healthy subscriber growth outside the U.S.—that was earlier this week. Then, on Thursday, Bank of America published a survey of 1,000 Americans who use video-streaming services.

Of the Disney-plus subscribers in the group, more than half said they do not see the service as a replacement for Netflix. And 71% of them said they are using Netflix just as much—or more—than before.

The bank is in talks to settle a U.S. criminal investigation into its role in a Malaysian corruption scandal. That’s according to Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal.

The size of the fine could still change, depending on how the discussions go. And it doesn’t include any penalties that the bank might pay to the Malaysian government or other U.S. regulators.

The deal is still taking shape, but here’s what it looked like at the time of the Journal’s report: An Asian subsidiary of Goldman Sachs is to plead guilty to violating U.S. bribery laws. And on top of the nearly $2 billion fine, the bank would hire an independent monitor to recommend compliance changes and monitor their adoption.

A deal could reportedly be finalized early next year.

