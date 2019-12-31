Podcast: Why Stocks are on Track for the Best Year Since 2013

Why stocks are on track for the best year since 2013. Netflix says its own original content was most popular in 2019. And Tesla delivers the first cars from its Chinese Gigafactory 3. Host: Ben Walsh. Producer: Mette Lützhøft.

This year, shares of big technology companies—which have been on a decade-long hot streak—have continued to surge.

In December last year, markets looked bleak, but then economic data improved. And that made investors less worried about the economy slowing down.

The Federal Reserve lent a huge hand, too—the Fed’s shift from raising rates to instead cutting them provided a massive lift to equities. And although it was choppy, with lots of false starts and a somewhat unresolved ending, there has been progress between the U.S. and China on trade. That has also put worst-case fears to bed.

—the streaming service created itself. The only exception was Pixar’s Incredibles 2.

Netflix (NFLX) has invested huge sums into creating its own original content. And as the so-called streaming wars escalate with offerings from media companies like Walt Disney (DIS), it’s likely that more and more streaming companies will keep their content exclusive to their own apps.

And that makes original programming crucial to Netflix. The company said that the stats of the most watched twenty-nineteen shows are an indication that it can compete with traditional Hollywood powerhouses.

The cars were all Model 3s and they were the first to roll off the electric car-maker’s new Shanghai production plant—the so-called Gigafactory 3. The first few cars all went to Tesla (TSLA) employees, but the factory will eventually produce 1,000 cars a week.

The company’s stock has been on a tear this year. Cowen’s Jeffrey Osborne said that investor optimism over the Chinese factory has been a big factor in pushing Tesla shares to all-time highs.

