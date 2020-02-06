Podcast: Why Merck Is Spinning Off 3 Divisions

Merck is spinning off three divisions. Why online mattress retailer Casper’s IPO price dropped. And YouTube’s ad revenue surprised Wall Street.

Three numbers to start your day:

On Wednesday, the start-up lowered the price range on its IPO by almost a third. That would value Casper at less than half of the $1.1 billion it was valued at as a private company.

Even though Casper has tried to bill itself as a tech company, its business is selling foam mattresses rolled up in shipping boxes. Sure, its digital presence is way above traditional mattress stores. And sure, Casper’s marketing is savvy, which appeals to e-commerce shoppers.

But potential investors are clearly unconvinced that Casper can pull off a software start-up-like pivot. Many doubt that the company can jump from heavy losses to profits simply by gaining scale.

It makes that business about as large as the subscription streaming service Netflix (NFLX).

We know this number because YouTube’s parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) recently disclosed the video website’s results -- as part of the company’s 2019 earnings report. It was a look under the hood that investors hadn’t had before.

Many Wall Street analysts were surprised to find that YouTube’s revenue is smaller than they had in their models. But that same revenue has also been growing faster than many were expecting.

Combined, those three divisions are responsible for about 13% of the pharma giant’s sales.

The move is meant to focus the remaining company on its faster-growing divisions. Among those, management is most excited about Merck’s oncology and vaccine franchises.

So far, investors seem less excited. Merck (MRK) stock fell nearly 3% on Wednesday. But the company’s fourth-quarter earnings could share the blame. Those also came out on Wednesday morning, and showed that Merck had missed on sales of a few major drugs.

