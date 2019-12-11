Podcast: Why Gold Could Go Higher

Why one Goldman analyst says gold could rally. House Democrats support a new trade deal to replace Nafta. And Exxon Mobil is cleared of fraud in its climate-change disclosures. Host: Ben Walsh. Producer: Mette Lützhøft.

Three numbers to start your day:

The precious metal currently trades for about 8% lower than that. The price of gold rose in the first nine months of the year—it was pushed higher by rising trade war tensions and worries about a global economic slowdown.

Since September, however investors have embraced more risk. That has meant that while stocks have rallied, gold has flatlined.

But Goldman Sach’s analyst Mikhail Sprogis expects those slowdown fears to return in 2020, along with political uncertainty. On top of that, he says, bonds aren’t quite the fear barometer they used to be. All of that combined could push nervous investors to turn to gold yet again.

—each month. And soon, that trade could be done under a new set of rules. House Democrats are backing a re-worked trade deal among Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. If it passes, the trade pact will replace the old agreement, known as Nafta.

And that would be an achievement for President Donald Trump, who has vowed to redo Nafta. In this rare moment of bipartisan cooperation on economic policy, Democrats called the new deal a “victory for American workers.’

—to explain his ruling on Exxon Mobil (XOM). The oil giant stood accused of deceiving investors about just how much climate-change could cost the company. But on Tuesday, the court dismissed the civil claims against Exxon Mobil.

The decision is a high-profile defeat for the New York state attorney general’s office. Still, although Exxon was cleared of material misstatements and omissions, the judge stressed that the case was about securities law. Nothing in the decision, he wrote, absolves Exxon for responsibility for contributing to climate change.

