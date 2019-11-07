Podcast: Why Garmin's New Self-Landing Plane Tech Could Be Great for the Stock

Self driving cars, self landing planes, Garmin, Fitbit.

Alex Eule and Jeffrey Cane discuss why Garmin is flying under the radar.

While we’re still waiting for self-driving cars, Garmin (ticker: GRMN) recently introduced the next best thing: self-landing plane technology. Autoland works by taking control of the aircraft when it senses an unresponsive pilot or if a passenger engages the system.

In the latest episode of The Readback, Alex Eule argues that had Garmin been another more hype-friendly tech company to introduce the technology, it would have received much more attention:

“If any Silicon Valley company had come up with a self-landing plane, I think it would have been on the front pages of all the business sections. Tesla (TSLA) would have had a prime-time event. Amazon (AMZN) is famous for going on 60 Minutes to talk about its drone delivery vehicles—which by the way we’re still waiting for—and here we have Garmin actually making a real product that they say will be in planes from next year.

“The mere fact that it didn’t get more attention for it tells me that there’s no hype built in. And if they can deliver on the promise of this Autoland product ... I think there is a good case for the stock. Even after it’s gone up so much already, it remains undervalued.”

This week on The Readback, we’re switching things around a little. Guest host Jeffrey Cane interviews Alex Eule about his recent column on Garmin—a tech company that has prospered far from Silicon Valley.

Jeff and Alex also discuss why Garmin has found success in the booming wearables market while Fitbit (FIT) struggled—and recently agreed to sell itself to Google, a unit of Alphabet (GOOGL), for $2.1 billion.

