Podcast: Why Boeing May Tap the Bond Market

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas kicks off today. The price of gold hits a seven-year high. Boeing may be considering tapping bond markets, prioritizing dividends over debt.

Three numbers to start your day:

Gold has rallied recently—on Monday the precious metal jumped 1.1%. That’s because gold is seen as a haven—especially when there’s market volatility. And investors have good reason to look for safe investments—the U.S. killed a top Iranian general in an airstrike late last week. Now, American officials expect Iran to retaliate.

That retaliation could also matter a lot for oil prices. Back in September, Iran was behind the bombing of an important Saudi oil facility, and that caused crude oil prices to jump 15% in a day.

But traders prefer to hide out in the market for gold, not oil. That’s because, now that the U.S. is a major producer too, oil supply can rebound quickly and push prices back down fast.

—to cover all of its costs over the next six months. And the company may go to the bond market for that cash, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The troubled airplane manufacturer’s 737 MAX airplane is still grounded after a pair of deadly crashes. Boeing (BA) has burned through $4 billion over the past six months—and it is suspending production of the MAX this month.

The stock rose slightly on Monday, which means that the company’s shareholders probably wouldn’t mind the additional debt. And no wonder—a cash infusion would make sure the company can pay its dividend.

—this year. That’s according to a trade group called the Consumer Technology Association, or the CTA.

That would be up 4% from last year. And the estimate covers all forms of consumer tech spending—including smartphones, speakers, laptops, headsets, and even software like streaming video and music platforms. For example, consumers are expected to spend 31% more on wireless earbuds this year. And spending on streaming video services is expected to rise 20%.

The CTA introduced its projections ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The conference floor officially opens today, and it’s a big deal—investors will be watching for new products and other futuristic tech.

