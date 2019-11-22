Podcast: WeWork Cuts Thousands of Jobs

TD Ameritrade stock jumps on news of merger talks. L Brands’ holiday season is looking merrier than expected. And WeWork lays off thousands of employees—but executives says profits lie ahead.

That’s because Charles Schwab (ticker: SCHW) is reportedly planning to buy the rival online brokerage firm. A combination of the two companies would be an industry behemoth. A merged company would be able to cut costs at a time when falling interest rates have hurt revenues.

And on Thursday, shares of another big player in the online brokerage space, E*TRADE (ETFC), fell about 9%. That’s an indication of just how powerful the newly combined competitor might be. But the deal between Schwab and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) is far from a done deal.

The companies are said to be still talking, and a merger would require regulatory approval. Given how powerful and profitable the combination could be, that’s not a sure thing.

The retailer, which owns Victoria’s Secret, provided a higher than expected outlook for the holiday shopping season. And that was enough to cheer up investors, despite falling sales at Victoria’s Secret stores.

Why has Victoria’s Secret been struggling? It has been dogged by its inability to adapt to changing customer taste for a while—and more recently, the parent company has received criticism for its founder’s’ association with Jeffrey Epstein. Shares are down more than a third so far this year.

That’s according to The Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are hitting the office-leasing company’s global and U.S. operations. WeWork is also transferring one thousand maintenance workers to an outside vendor.

Those cuts were widely expected because of WeWork’s recent history: First, you have the company’s botched IPO and its takeover by SoftBank. Then the departure of cofounder Adam Neumann and, lest we forget, quarterly losses of more than a billion dollars.

Executives at the company have argued that going forward, the company will spend more wisely and retrench—and eventually, they say, WeWork will turn a profit.

