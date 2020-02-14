Podcast: Walmart to Shut Down JetBlack Shopping Service

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to have changed his mind on selling more stock. Airbus ramps up production of the A320neo plane. And why Walmart plans to end its Jetblack shopping service.

Three numbers to start your day:

The electric-car maker announced its plans to offer the shares on Thursday—which was somewhat surprising. Just a little more than two weeks ago, CEO Elon Musk had said selling stock didn’t make sense for the company.

The question of whether Tesla (TSLA) should sell stock isn’t new. Less than a year ago, Tesla was burning through cash and investors thought it would be forced to sell stock. But the company turned things around and has generated free cash flow in five of the last six quarters.

That strong cash flow was why Musk, until recently, wasn’t publicly in favor of a stock sale. But sometimes, it makes sense to raise money just because, well, just because you can.

—by 2023. That’s a small increase from its current production target. Airbus’s plan to ramp up production of the plane is significant. The A320neo isn’t just its best-selling single-aisle commercial jet—it competes directly with Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX.

So far, Airbus hasn’t really been able to profit from the distress of its main rival. That’s because both the A320neo and the 737 MAX are so popular, orders are filled years in advance. That means it has been difficult for Airbus to increase production.

Meanwhile, Boeing’s pain continues. It has grounded the 737 MAX and last month, it didn’t book any orders for the plane.

—that’s because the retailer plans to shut down its JetBlack shopping service.

When the shopping service launched in 2018, JetBlack was part of Walmart’s plans to compete with Amazon. Customers placed orders by text message and personal shoppers fetched them from stores and had them hand-delivered, wrapped in black packaging, usually the same day.

The business initially targeted new moms and Walmart (WMT) hoped that the personal shoppers’ activity would help to train an artificial intelligence system. But JetBlack lost money and never really caught on. According to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart tried and failed to find investors for the unprofitable business. The service will shutter on February 21st.

