Podcast: This Week's Earnings Highlights

Costco, Broadcom, and Oracle are among this week’s earnings highlights. How to play the explosive growth in digital ad spending. And the first e-sports team ever goes public today. Host: Nicholas Jasinski. Producer: Mette Lützhøft.

Three numbers to start your day:

—from a year ago. The retail giant releases its results for the last quarter on Thursday. Costco Wholesale (COST) is one of several notable companies reporting this week.

Today, Chewy, Vail Resorts, and Stitch Fix are on deck. They’re followed by Toll Brothers, AutoZone, and GameStop on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s highlights are American Eagle Outfitters and lululemon athletica (LULU). Thursday is a technology-heavy day: Adobe, Oracle, and Broadcom all report.

—according to a forecast by eMarketer. That would be a third more than this year.

One way to play that explosive growth could be to invest in Trade Desk (TTD). The company’s platform is used by ad buyers to create and manage their campaigns. Trade Desk then takes a cut of spending.

Investors are already excited about the opportunity. Trade Desk stock has more than doubled this year. But several analysts see it continuing to climb in 2020.

—in its initial public offering today. And the Denmark-based company isn’t like any other publicly traded one out there today. That’s because it’s an e-sports team, active in three video-game leagues where players compete for prizes.

Competitive videogaming is already a big business—one estimate puts revenue at more than $1.1 billion this year. Astralis’ IPO will be the first pure-play opportunity to invest in the fast-growing trend. Investors will be watching how e-sports’ public-market debut performs.

