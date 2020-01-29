Podcast: Tesla, Facebook, Microsoft Earnings Today. Here's What to Expect

How did the last quarter go for Tesla, Facebook, and Microsoft? A preview three earnings reports out after the close of trading.

Three numbers to start your day:

So expectations are sky high for its quarterly earnings results, those are out after the market close today. The electric vehicle maker is expected to report a fourth-quarter profit of $1.65 a share. That is a big deal. Profits have been pretty rare for Tesla (ticker: TSLA) in the nearly 10 years it has been a public company.

Last quarter, it reported a surprise profit. And that sent the stock flying—even after signs that Tesla’s financials might not be as good as they seemed.

Investors expect a lot from Tesla this quarter. And the stock is pretty expensive, even for a company that makes money. Shares are trading at 83 times this year’s estimated earnings. The multiple for the S & P 500 is 18. In other words, it may not be a good idea to bet on a repeat of the latest rally.

—per-share. That would be a small annual increase in fourth-quarter earnings.

The social network may be under more scrutiny from U.S. regulators, but its global reach continues to grow. One analyst estimates that Facebook’s user base has grown to 2.5 billion people—that is about one-third of the entire world’s population.

Analysts expect Facebook’s revenue to grow faster than its earnings. If the company meets their estimates, fourth-quarter sales would be up 20%.

That is pretty strong growth, especially because the stock is relatively inexpensive. Regulator scrutiny could be what’s weighing down shares, but analysts don’t think a crackdown will come any time soon. That means good financial news could give Facebook’s stock (FB) a boost.

—for the fourth quarter, after the close of trading.

Microsoft’s cloud-computing business has been a big engine of growth for the company. And investors have been optimistic about its business selling software subscriptions.

But some caution may be warranted. Microsoft stock (MSFT) has outperformed for a year and a half, and more than 90% of the analysts who cover it have “Buy” ratings. So a lot of good news is already reflected in its share price.

