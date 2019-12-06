Podcast: Tech Stocks Are Having a Banner Year. These Are the Exceptions.

In Barron’s finance and business podcast, we discuss why old-line tech firms have been left behind and whether they can reinvent themselves.

It’s a golden age for technology. Silicon Valley is changing the way we live—for better and worse. The stocks of leading tech companies are having a banner year and an even better decade. The irony is that many tech pioneers—the ones that arguably created Silicon Valley—have been left behind.

Wall Street expects Xerox Holdings’ (XRX) revenue to decline 4.7% this year. The copier giant is trying to reinvent its business with a surprising $33 billion offer to buy its much larger rival HP Inc. (HP)

In the latest episode of The Readback, Alex Eule and Barron’s Eric J. Savitz, discuss the larger implications of the possible merger and what it says about the future of old tech.

Alex Eule: “So you’re going to take one struggling printer company and put it together with one struggling printer and copier company?”

Eric Savitz: “Well, that is the Xerox-theory. Xerox is a household name that primarily make copiers for larger businesses. It’s a fairly small business, they’re doing under $10 million dollars a year in revenue, and they’re shrinking at the top line.

“And Xerox’ view is that if they combined their business with HP, you’d get one better printer business. In other words, one plus one would equal something more than two.”

“And all of this got us thinking: What is happening with all of the rest of the old storied technology brands that are basically no longer showing growth at the top line. They have very large businesses and they’ve played a huge role in the history of Silicon Valley and are now a fundamentally challenged.”

