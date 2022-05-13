Markets

Podcast: tastytrade's Jermal Chandler Makes Sense of the Stock Market

kschaeffer@sir-inc.com Schaeffer
Jermal Chandler of tastytrade is back on this week's episode of Schaeffer's Market Mashup podcast. With the stock market crumbling beneath their feet, host Patrick Martin and Jermal try to make some sense of it all. They talk options volume (), advice to retail traders suddenly in the red (), bear market strategies (), and some optimism amidst the carnage ()

 

