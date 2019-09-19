Podcast: Oil's Wild Roller-Coaster Ride

Investors shrugged at the Fed’s interest-rate cut. FedEx says the global slowdown is hurting its business. And despite the recent Saudi oil attacks, there is no oil shortage on the horizon.

3 numbers to help you navigate the market—in just two minutes.

Three numbers to start your day:

The drop came after the company slashed its profit estimate for the year. What’s behind the bad news? Blame the slowing global economy -- that’s what FedEx (ticker: FDX) CEO Fred Smith told investors. He explained that the ongoing trade war, in particular, is a drag on economic growth.

But Barron’s talked with several analysts who say they’re sticking with the stock—despite its shortfall. The thinking is that if economic growth improves, so will the stock.

The drop in oil prices over the last two days has been just as remarkable as the initial shock on Monday. That’s when oil prices soared on news that Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure had been attacked over the weekend.

Now, what had looked like a huge blow to world energy markets, seems to be just a brief blip. The attacks will likely have no meaningful impact on global oil production.

—on Wednesday. A cut of this exact size was widely expected by markets, and the major U.S. stock market indexes seemed to yawn at the news. The Dow closed just slightly higher.

For anyone with their heart set on more rate cuts, the U.S. Federal Reserve did not provide much reassurance. It kept the door open to future reductions—if the economy grows weaker. At the same time, the central bank seem to be facing a growing split on which direction to take rates going forward.

