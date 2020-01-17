Podcast: Morgan Stanley's Aggressive Two-Year Targets

Morgan Stanley stock is rallying. Consumer spending increased in the last months of 2019. And is XPO Logistics about to spin off assets?

Three numbers to start your day:

The rally came after the company said that it is looking at “strategic alternatives.” That’s Wall Street code for when a company is considering doing spinoffs or selling assets—if not itself.

And that would be a major pivot for XPO Logistics (XPO). The company itself is a roll-up, meaning it was built by buying many smaller, related units. XPO has done more than 15 acquisitions since 2011, spending billions of dollars in the process.

But XPO’s management believes that the market values the company as a whole less than what all of its parts are actually worth. So they’re exploring new options to maximize shareholder value.

—in December. The Commerce Department reported the data on Thursday morning. It’s a sign of a decent holiday shopping season for retailers.

Sales grew across most categories, but auto sales were relatively weak. If you take out that category, December’s retail sales growth looks even better—up 0.7% from the prior month, which is more than expected.

It was increasing consumer spending that drove U.S. economic growth in 2019, and it looks like that trend continued in the fourth quarter. We’ll know more about that when GDP data is released on Jan. 30.

The bank reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings in the morning, and it saw growth across the board: The bank’s revenues climbed in each of its trading, investment banking, and wealth management businesses.

But it was Morgan Stanley’s (MS) aggressive two-year targets that really sent the stock soaring. The bank says it will boost profit margins in its wealth management division. It’s also aiming to lift its returns on assets and equity.

