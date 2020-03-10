Podcast: Major Indexes on the Brink of Bear Market

The S&P 500 is hitting new lows—here’s when the rest of the circuit breakers kick in. Stocks are on the brink of entering a bear market. And why Cabot Oil & Gas stock is rising.

Listen to Tuesday morning’s episode of Barron’s daily podcast.

Three numbers to start your day:

—from an index’s recent high-water mark. And now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite are all on the brink of entering one.

Stocks sold off hard and fast on Monday, on their worst day of trading since the financial crisis. It’s now undeniable that the novel coronavirus will hurt the economy in a significant way.

Globally, there are more than 105,000 confirmed cases and nearly 3,600 deaths in more than 100 countries. Travel, hospitality, and tourism industries are seeing business evaporate. Italy, one of the worst-hit countries, has now extended travel restrictions that were in place in its north, to the entire country.

And just how far the virus spreads and how long it takes for health authorities to get it under control is unknowable. That’s a recipe for panic in the market.

The dramatic opening drop triggered a so-called ‘level-one’ breach that automatically halted trading for 15 minutes.

It’s a safeguard that protects against extreme market drops. The exchanges put in the mechanism, also known as a circuit breaker, after Black Monday in October 1987. They give investors and traders a chance to catch their breath before going back into the market.

Currently, the “level-two” threshold is a 13% drop, which triggers another 15-minute halt. If the market hits a 20% decline in a day, the “level-three” circuit breaker stops all trading for the rest of the day. Monday’s selloff was deep, but luckily nowhere near level three.

The natural gas company bucked the trend in the energy sector, which closed down a mighty 20%.

Cabot’s peers tumbled because a price war is on in the global oil markets. Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia cut its prices deeply in a bid to win market share from Russia and other producers. The price of crude oil tumbled over 24% Monday.

So why did Cabot’s stock (COG) gain? Because about a third of U.S. natural gas output comes as a byproduct of shale oil production. And traders are betting that the huge drop in oil prices will cause shale producers to cut back, leading to lower natural gas supply and higher prices.

Cabot has a low cost of production and solid balance sheet. If gas prices rise, it could emerge as a beneficiary of the current energy-market turmoil.

