Podcast: Lower Tariffs on Soybeans, Cars, Seafood Kick in Next Week

China cut tariffs on U.S. goods starting next week. Twitter stock jumps on high user growth. And the jobs report is out this morning.

Three numbers to start your day:

—in January. The Labor Department reports the latest statistics at 8:30 Eastern time today. That forecasted rate of job growth would be up slightly from December. But it would be slower than the monthly average over the past year.

Some recent signs have suggested that today’s report could surprise to the upside, however. Jobless claim, meaning the number of people who file for unemployment insurance, have held steady in recent weeks.

And on Wednesday, payroll processor ADP said that many more private sector jobs were created in January than expected. Investors shouldn’t make too much of that as a predictive gauge, but it could provide a clue.

—next week. The products include soybeans, cars, oil, and seafood. In return, the U.S. is reducing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on the same day.

The rollback of tariffs comes after the U.S. and China agreed to a “phase one” deal last month in their long-running trade war. As part of that agreement, China has also promised to buy an extra $200 billion of U.S. goods over the next two years.

The easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies helped boost stocks on Thursday.

The jump came after investors learned that the social media company had many more users at the end of last year than was expected.

Twitter (TWTR) also reported earnings that missed Wall Street’s estimates for the fourth quarter—but the strong user growth was more important for the market.

In Twitter’s previous quarter, technical issues and bugs in some of its products were a big disappointment for investors. So, on Thursday, they were happy to see that the social media company appeared to be back on track.

