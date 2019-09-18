Podcast: Juul Products Mysteriously Disappear from Online Retailers in China

Oil prices fall after Saudi Arabia says it will restore oil production within weeks. Juul vaping devices mysteriously disappear from online retailers in China. And Shopify stock drops after it sells more shares.

3 numbers to help you navigate the market—in just two minutes.

Three numbers to start your day:

That’s right—after the largest single-day increase in more than a decade on Monday, oil prices came back to earth. At least a little bit.

Prices had jumped after this weekend’s drone attack which destroyed crucial Saudi oil infrastructure. But on Tuesday, the Saudi Arabian energy minister said that the kingdom’s oil production levels could be back to normal within weeks. Saudi Arabia says it has already restored 50 percent of the lost production.

But right now, the nicotine vaping products aren’t selling at all in China. According to Reuters, they have disappeared from online retailers. It’s unclear exactly why the Juul pods were removed from Tmall and JD dot com, two of the largest online shopping sites in China—or who ordered them to be pulled.

In the U.S., Juul Labs is facing rising public outrage over teenage use of its nicotine products and a soon-to-be finalized ban on flavored products. A Juul spokeswoman said the company remains committed to providing adult Chinese smokers with an alternative to cigarettes.

The company offers e-commerce infrastructure that can do things like process payments and subscriptions. Its CEO said the company decided to raise more capital to have flexibility—but investors weren’t entirely pleased and the stock fell about 2.5 percent in Tuesday’s trading.

That drop won’t bother longer-term shareholders much—the stock has more than doubled so far this year.

Numbers by Barron’s is our daily podcast. Find out more here.

Write to host Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.