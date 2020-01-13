Podcast: JPMorgan Chase Expected to Report a 7% Earnings Increase

PMorgan Chase kicks off this week’s banks earnings Tuesday. Inflation is expected to have risen, but the Fed probably still won’t cut interest rates. Theme park operator Six Flags is facing problems both in the U.S. and China.

Three numbers to start your day:

—that’s compared with the year before. That figure— scheduled to come out tomorrow—excludes food and energy prices, which can be volatile. And the rate of 2.3% matters because it’s higher than the Federal Reserve’s inflation target of 2%.

When inflation rises above its target, the Fed usually at least considers raising interest rates to slow it down. But the Fed isn’t expected to raise rates any time soon. In fact, the central bank is changing its entire approach to inflation. Officials are willing to let inflation run above target for a while, to make up for the time it spent below the target during the slow recovery from the financial crisis.

And Wall Street is paying attention. Strategists and investors are starting to take a bullish view of Treasury inflation-protected securities, known as TIPS, bonds with returns tied to inflation.

—a record-setting tumble. The theme park operator warned investors that fourth-quarter sales would be worse than they expected—and that its partner in China had run into trouble.

That partner is a company called Riverside Investment, and, as it turns out, hasn’t made promised payments. Now, Six Flags (ticker: SIX) doesn’t expect any revenue from its China partnership.

And Six Flags’ trouble isn’t only overseas. Here in the U.S., the company sold fewer season passes and memberships than expected during the holiday season. So overall, its new estimate for fourth-quarter sales is almost 10% lower than analysts’ previous forecasts.

—on Tuesday. That would be a 7% increase from the same quarter last year, according to FactSet.

It’s that time of year again—fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest this week with the big banks’ quarterly reports.

Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) report also report tomorrow, Bank of America (BA) and Goldman Sachs (GS) report Wednesday, and, on Thursday, it’s Morgan Stanley’s (MS) turn. Analysts expect a mixed bag—meaning not a blowout quarter, but not a terrible one either.

