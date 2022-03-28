Markets

PODCAST: Implied Volatility and Options Strategies

Schaeffer
To close out March, Tradier's Senior V.P. of Business Development Lex Luthringshausen stopped by to talk the current market climate, implied volatility, and how options traders can navigate it.

This is hopefully the first of many collaborations between Schaeffer's and Tradier, and we look forward to having Lex on in future shows!

The current investing ecosystem (6:50), implied volatility trends (11:50), options strategies that account for volatility (15:50), and some big moves coming up for Tradier (21:54).

 

