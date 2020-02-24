Podcast: HP and Home Depot Reports Earnings Today

Home Depot earnings preview. HP earnings preview. The latest consumer confidence data comes out tomorrow.

—when the data is released Tuesday. The predicted reading is a pretty strong one, it would be the highest since last August.

Demand from American households—that is, not businesses—have become an important engine of economic growth. That is because demand from China and Europe is harder to rely on these days. We can thank last year’s tariffs and this year’s coronavirus scare for that.

But investors have been worried that the recent slowdown from the coronavirus could be, well, contagious. In fact, on Friday, one important measure of U.S. economic activity showed a contraction for the first time since 2013.

—today after the closing bell. The technology company, known for its PCs and printers, is expected to report slightly higher earnings per share, and nearly flat sales for its fourth quarter. But that is not where the fireworks will be. Those will come when HP updates investors on its takeover fight with its competitor Xerox Holdings (XRX).

Here’s the back story: Late last year, Xerox made a $22-per-share bid for HP, but that offer was rejected. Repeatedly. Earlier this month, Xerox raised its price by $2, to $24 a share. HP (HP) hasn’t formally responded to that offer yet. But last week it did unveil a so-called poison pill, a maneuver intended to make hostile takeovers prohibitively expensive.

So investors aren’t optimistic that this will be an offer HP accepts.

—for the fourth quarter. Those earnings are scheduled to come out tomorrow before the open of trading.

Home Depot’s financial results matter because they can help analysts gauge the health of the American household, and the housing market, too. Home sales and renovations are good for the retailer -- and they also create a lot of economic activity.

Now, the company’s sales didn’t rise very quickly last year, and executives don’t expect red-hot growth this year either. But with low rates for mortgages, a strong jobs market, and even a small fourth-quarter increase in lumber prices, analysts say investors shouldn’t worry about Home Depot (HD).

