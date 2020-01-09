Podcast: Get Ready to Pay Up, Consumers

In Barron’s finance and business podcast, we discuss whether Uber, Lyft, Grubhub, Netflix can keep their low prices.

Will consumers have to say goodbye to great deals in ride-sharing, streaming, and food delivery as investors demand profitability?

2019 was a banner year for investors, but it might have been an even better time for consumers. It was, of course, the year for food delivery, one-day shipping, ride sharing, and streaming—great services at bargain-basement prices.

The great deals have been effectively subsidized by venture capital firms and other private investors looking to fund the next big thing, regardless of profits. For money losing start-ups like Uber Technologies (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Grubhub (GRUB), and Netflix (NFLX), success has been measured by growth and scale—how many people a company could sign up for their services.

In the latest episode of The Readback, Barron’s tech reporter Tae Kim, says that’s about to change.

Tae Kim: “WeWork was the true turning point. Earlier this year, Softbank valued the company at $47 billion. And it was going to be a huge IPO—all the biggest banks, like JPMorgan, wanted in. And then when they actually filed their IPO documents, investors saw their massive losses, bewildering management practises, and strange corporate governance.

“And it caused a huge shift in investor sentiment.”

Alex Eule: “So investors have started to feel the pain. What does this all mean to consumers?”

Tae Kim: “It means their free lunch is about to end. Consumers are likely going to feel the pain as these business models turn out to not work.”

To listen to the full episode, click the player above, or find us in Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, or wherever you listen.

The Readback is a finance and business podcast published every Wednesday. We’d love to know what you think of the show, so please take a moment to rate and review us in iTunes—or write to Alex Eule at alex.eule@barrons.com and producer Mette Lützhøft at mettelutzhoft.jensen@barrons.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.