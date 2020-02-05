Podcast: Does Tesla's $160 Billion Valuation Make Sense?

Why Tesla stock keeps rallying. Why Exxon is down 14% so far this year. And Disney’s fast start in the streaming wars.

Needless to say, that recent rise is way ahead of the broader market. It has pushed Tesla’s market value to nearly $160 billion.

No, it doesn’t make much sense. Sure, Tesla’s business has been looking up in recent quarters. And analysts have been adjusting their price targets higher. Finally, short covering and index fund buying have added demand to the stock’s big rally.

But does that justify Tesla (TSLA) quadrupling in market value since last summer? There are plenty of skeptics on Wall Street.

And on Tuesday, it hit a 10-year low.

Oil producers across the board have been struggling with persistently low oil prices. But Exxon (XOM) also has some challenges of its own. Last year was tough on Exxon’s refineries and chemical businesses.

And it doesn’t help that Exxon has a particularly generous dividend. The stock’s yield is more than three times the average for the S&P 500 index. Now, some analysts worry that Exxon may soon have to cut its payout.

Walt Disney’s (DIS) splashy new service is a major part of the company-wide pivot to direct-to-consumer streaming.

Disney+ launched last November, and features original and library content from popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. Along with Hulu and ESPN+, it’s Disney’s effort to compete with Netflix (NFLX) and other tech disruptors.

And the nearly century-old media giant is off to a good start. On Tuesday, Disney said that at the end of last year, it had 63.5 million subscriptions across its three streaming properties. It still has some room to catch, though. Netflix ended last year with 167 million subscribers worldwide.

