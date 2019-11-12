Podcast: Disney+ Launches Today. Don't Expect Profits Right Away

Disney+ launches today—what that means for the stock. Why industrial conglomerate Honeywell is a recent Barron’s stock pick. And we look ahead to Tyson Foods’ earnings.

—in five years. Disney+ launches in the U.S. today. Disney is in the process of reinventing itself around streaming. It has a massive movie and TV library and huge resources for creating new ones. And it wants to deliver that content directly to the consumer.

But those ambitions won’t come cheap. Disney (ticker: DIS) doesn’t expect Disney+ to turn a profit in the next five years—and that will be dragging on earnings.

Software is a profitable new business for the century-old industrial conglomerate. Honeywell (HON) makes products from airplane engines to electricity meters. Now, it wants to look more like software companies such as Salesforce.com (CRM) or SAP (SAP.Germany).

Honeywell’s software helps clients boost output, cut maintenance costs, and improve reliability. And it delivers faster revenue growth and higher profit margins than the company’s industrial assets. The software opportunity makes Honeywell a recent Barron’s stock pick.

—according to The U.S. Department of Agriculture. Protein as in beef, pork, and poultry. Sure, Beyond Meat (BYND) and other alternative meat makers have been getting the attention lately, but the real stuff is still big business.

Large meat processors like Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL) hold the power in the industry. They’ve been growing profit margins by producing more value-added products—like crispy buffalo chicken strips. They’ve also reduced costs through increased mechanization.

We’ll hear about Tyson’s latest quarter when the company reports earnings this morning.

