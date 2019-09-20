Podcast: Datadog Jumped 39% on First Trading Day

Airbnb says it will go public in 2020. Software company Datadog has quite the trading debut. And the number of lung disease cases related to vaping is rising.

3 numbers to help you navigate the market—in just two minutes.

Three numbers to start your day:

On Thursday, the vacation rental company issued a simple, one-sentence press release saying it intends to go public in 2020.

If its IPO is successful, it would join richly valued, venture-backed companies like Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) in the public markets. But as has been the case with Lyft and Uber, there is significant regulatory risk surrounding Airbnb’s business model. In some of the company’s biggest markets, certain types of short-term rentals are illegal.

Datadog (DDOG) lets businesses monitor their software in an online dashboard. The product is in demand because more and more companies rely on cloud-based software systems.

Earlier this year, the company rejected an acquisition offer from Cisco Systems (CSCO) and chose instead to pursue a public listing. That’s according to Bloomberg. On Thursday, investors seemed to reaffirm that decision: Datadog’s shares rose 39% on their first day.

—by the Centers for Disease Control. That’s more cases than previously known. Seven people have died from related ailments. And according to The Wall Street Journal, a criminal probe into vaping-related illnesses is under way.

The illnesses and deaths come as vaping companies are undergoing increased scrutiny. In part, because e-cigarettes have proven particularly popular with middle- and high school students. To make vaping less appealing, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to roll out a ban on flavored nicotine pods. New York state and Michigan have already banned flavored e-cigarettes.

Numbers by Barron’s is our daily podcast. Find out more here.

Write to host Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.